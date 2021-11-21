How Oregon State Can Win The Pac-12 North

With the Oregon State football team (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) defeating Arizona State (7-4, 5-3) 24-10 at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge.com sets the stage for what needs to happen for the Beavers to win the Pac-12 North...

With the Apple Cup being first up on Friday night, Oregon State's quest to become Pac-12 North champions starts with being big Husky fans.

For the Beavers to have a chance to represent the north in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Washington State needs to lose to Washington in Seattle.

If the Cougars were to win this contest combined with an OSU victory over Oregon, it would be WSU getting the nod as they hold the tiebreaker in the three-team scenario due to their overall north record.

For the Beavers to be able to control their destiny in the rivalry game against Oregon, WSU needs to lose to the Huskies.