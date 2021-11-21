How Oregon State Can Win The Pac-12 North
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) defeating Arizona State (7-4, 5-3) 24-10 at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge.com sets the stage for what needs to happen for the Beavers to win the Pac-12 North...
MORE: Highlights + Social Media Reaction From Oregon State's Win Over ASU
1. Washington Needs To Defeat Washington State
With the Apple Cup being first up on Friday night, Oregon State's quest to become Pac-12 North champions starts with being big Husky fans.
For the Beavers to have a chance to represent the north in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Washington State needs to lose to Washington in Seattle.
If the Cougars were to win this contest combined with an OSU victory over Oregon, it would be WSU getting the nod as they hold the tiebreaker in the three-team scenario due to their overall north record.
For the Beavers to be able to control their destiny in the rivalry game against Oregon, WSU needs to lose to the Huskies.
2. Oregon State Needs To Defeat Oregon
If the Huskies can manage to pull the upset over the Cougars on Friday night, it'll set up a winner-take-all scenario between Oregon & Oregon State with the Pac-12 North at stake.
If the Beavers are able to knock off the Ducks at Autzen Stadium, that would mean that both OSU and UO would have three conference losses, meaning OSU would take the north in that scenario due to the head-to-head victory.
However, as mentioned above, if the Cougars defeat Washington on Friday, the only two teams that can win the north are Oregon or WSU. If Oregon defeats OSU next weekend, they'll be the Pac-12 north champ regardless of what happens on Friday night as they'll only have two conference losses.
So with that all being said, the formula is simple for Oregon State.
1. Get A Husky Upset In Seattle
2. Knock Off Oregon In Eugene
Simple enough right?
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.