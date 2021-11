WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Oregon State's 24-10 Win Over Arizona State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter breaks down Oregon State's 24-10 win over Arizona State and looks ahead to next week and what needs to happen for the Beavers to win the Pac-12 North...

MORE: How Oregon State Can Win The Pac-12 North | Highlights + Social Media Reaction