OSU Baseball: Beavers Edged In 10, Still Take Series Over UC Irvine

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Melton and Brady Kasper each hit late home runs but the 13th-ranked Oregon State baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision in 10 innings to UC Irvine Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

UC Irvine’s Thomas McCaffrey hit a 10th-inning home run off OSU (9-1 overall) reliever Mitchell Verburg in the 10th as the Anteaters (6-5) salvaged the series. OSU took the first two games, 7-2 on Friday and 9-5 on Saturday.

OSU was handcuffed by UC Irvine starter Danny Suarez, who shut the Beavers out through the first six innings. Melton changed that, though, with a seventh-inning solo home run, his third of the season.

Kasper then drilled an offering by reliever Gordon Ingebritson over the fence in right in the eighth to tie the game. The pinch hit home run was the Beavers’ second in as many games, following Jake Dukart’s on Saturday.

Ingebritson picked up the win to improve to 1-0. Verburg was charged with the loss, dropping to 0-1.

Brock Townsend started for the Beavers, scattering five hits and two runs in four innings.

Next Up

Oregon State opens Pac-12 Conference play Friday afternoon at Washington State. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. PT.

Game Notes

- Jabin Trosky made his first career start. He started at short and in the No. 9 spot of the lineup.

- OSU’s staff finished with 12 strikeouts for the second consecutive game. The Beavers finished with 41 over the three games.

