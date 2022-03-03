NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Day Of Spring Practice

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields to kick off spring practices, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...

- When we caught up with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith earlier this week to preview spring football, he was very excited about the overall depth of the squad. Entering the spring session, he really feels like there's good depth at all positions...

- We got a chance to see that depth and talent firsthand on Thursday morning as the media was welcomed to the Prothro Practice Fields on what turned out to be a beautiful first day for football.

- We won't see full pads until sometime late next week as the Beavers are beginning their acclimation period.

Here's a look at the first-team offense:

LT - Jake Levengood

LG - Marco Brewer

C - Brian Espinoza / Tanner Miller

RG - Taliese Fuaga

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson

RB - Damien Marinez

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison / Tyjon Lindsey

WR - Zeriah Beason / Jesiah Irish

WR - Anthony Gould / Silas Bolden

TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman

- In terms of the quarterbacks, it's a great thing to see Ben Gulbranson & Tristan Gebbia back to 100% healthy and out there. It's going to create great competition with Chance Nolan and I think they'll all push each other very well.

- Gebbia's long recovery has been well-documented as it's taken him about 14 months give or take to get back to 100%. He definitely looked sharp and right at home out there as he made a couple of nice throws and looked right at home within the offense.

- In terms of Gulbranson, I'm definitely excited to see what he can showcase this spring. Working back from a shoulder injury is never easy, let alone being a QB, so I'd imagine he'll get more comfortable as spring goes on. Keep in mind, it was Gulbranson who was arguably the most impressive quarterback last spring before going down with the injury.

- Both Gebbia & Gulbranson took reps after Nolan who took the first reps at quarterback today. Each guy brings a different skill set to the table, so it's going to be very interesting to see who's more efficient in moving the offense.

- Running back Damien Martinez caught my eye today as he got a healthy amount of reps in the backfield with Deshaun Fenwick not participating. I also didn't catch Trey Lowe today, but I imagine it's largely maintenance-related. In terms of Martinez, he definitely looks physically ready to compete right away and I'm very curious to see how quickly he's able to pick up the system.

