NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Day Of Spring Practice
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields to kick off spring practices, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...
MORE: WATCH: Lindgren & Musgrave Talk Day 1 | WATCH: Bray & Grant Talk Day 1 | 5 Prospects OSU Should Prioritize In 2023 | Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
- When we caught up with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith earlier this week to preview spring football, he was very excited about the overall depth of the squad. Entering the spring session, he really feels like there's good depth at all positions...
- We got a chance to see that depth and talent firsthand on Thursday morning as the media was welcomed to the Prothro Practice Fields on what turned out to be a beautiful first day for football.
- We won't see full pads until sometime late next week as the Beavers are beginning their acclimation period.
Here's a look at the first-team offense:
LT - Jake Levengood
LG - Marco Brewer
C - Brian Espinoza / Tanner Miller
RG - Taliese Fuaga
RT - Brandon Kipper
QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson
RB - Damien Marinez
WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison / Tyjon Lindsey
WR - Zeriah Beason / Jesiah Irish
WR - Anthony Gould / Silas Bolden
TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman
- In terms of the quarterbacks, it's a great thing to see Ben Gulbranson & Tristan Gebbia back to 100% healthy and out there. It's going to create great competition with Chance Nolan and I think they'll all push each other very well.
- Gebbia's long recovery has been well-documented as it's taken him about 14 months give or take to get back to 100%. He definitely looked sharp and right at home out there as he made a couple of nice throws and looked right at home within the offense.
- In terms of Gulbranson, I'm definitely excited to see what he can showcase this spring. Working back from a shoulder injury is never easy, let alone being a QB, so I'd imagine he'll get more comfortable as spring goes on. Keep in mind, it was Gulbranson who was arguably the most impressive quarterback last spring before going down with the injury.
- Both Gebbia & Gulbranson took reps after Nolan who took the first reps at quarterback today. Each guy brings a different skill set to the table, so it's going to be very interesting to see who's more efficient in moving the offense.
- Running back Damien Martinez caught my eye today as he got a healthy amount of reps in the backfield with Deshaun Fenwick not participating. I also didn't catch Trey Lowe today, but I imagine it's largely maintenance-related. In terms of Martinez, he definitely looks physically ready to compete right away and I'm very curious to see how quickly he's able to pick up the system.
To read the full nugget report, including the defensive rotations and the latest with injuries, CLICK HERE
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.