Drew Eubanks Signs Second 10-Day Contract With The Portland Trail Blazers

After averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in three starts for the Portland Trail Blazers, Oregon State's Drew Eubanks will be staying in the Rose City a while longer as multiple sources are reporting that he's signed a second 10-day contract.

With starting center Jusuf Nurkic currently on the shelf with plantar fasciitis for at least another three weeks, if not longer, Eubanks has become a big piece of the Blazers' rotation, starting at center and averaging just over 22 minutes per contest.

Depending on how things shake out for Portland, there's definitely a chance that Eubanks could be signed through the remainder of the year once this second 10-day is up.

It's hard to imagine that Nurkic would return for just a handful of games, so Eubanks could settle in nicely as the starting big man to close out the year...

Eubanks and the Blazers return to action on Saturday, squaring off with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis...