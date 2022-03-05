Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Clinch Series Over UC Irvine

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jake Dukart hit a pinch-hit three-run home run and Tanner Smith was 3-for-4 with two doubles as No. 13 Oregon State overcame two deficits to defeat UC Irvine, 9-5, Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Beavers clinched the series over the Anteaters (5-5 overall) with Saturday’s win, and go for the sweep Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Dukart’s three-run blast came during the Beavers’ five-run fifth inning. OSU came into the inning trailing 4-3, but tied the game when Jacob Melton drove in his 19th run of the season.

Smith made it 5-4 with his second double of the game, then scored when Dukart hit the second home run of his career.

OSU’s pitching staff combined to hold UC Irvine to five runs on seven hits while striking out 12. Jacob Kmatz made his second start of the season, and worked four innings, allowing three hits and four runs with seven strikeouts.

The trio of Ian Lawson, Reid Sebby and DJ Carpenter combined to strike out five in five innings of relief, allowing four hits and a run. Lawson picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season while Carpenter earned his first save.

UC Irvine scored three in the third to get on the board first, but OSU answered back with three runs of its own. Justin Boyd, who went 3-for-5, drove in the Beavers’ first run, followed by an RBI groundout from Melton. Garret Forrester tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The loss went to UC Irvine’s Nick Pinto, who dropped to 0-2 this season. He allowed seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Next Up

The teams finish their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Game Notes

- Mason Guerra made his first career start, batting in the sixth spot at designated hitter.

- Dukart’s pinch-hit home run was Oregon State’s first since Kyle Froemke at UC Irvine on April 25 of last season.

- Oregon State’s pitchers have struck out 29 over the first two games of the season.

- Boyd extended his hit streak to 13 games. He is 20-for-50 with five doubles, a triple, home run and 10 walks during the streak.

- Boyd is 4-for-6 with five RBI during the series.

- Boyd now has five multiple-hit efforts this season. Smith, meanwhile, has two.

- Smith joins Boyd (Feb. 20 vs. New Mexico) as Beavers with two double-efforts this season.

- Melton extended his hit streak to 11 games with a 1-for-5 day. He is 20-for-45 during his streak.

- The Oregon State pitching staff has struck out 99 this season while issuing just 27 walks.

- Conversely, the Beavers have drawn 59 walks to just 65 strikeouts.

- Oregon State’s pinch hitters are now 6-for-10 this season.

- OSU has outscored its opponents, 18-2, in the fifth inning this year.

OSU Athletics