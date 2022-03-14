Oregon State WBB: Beavers to Open WNIT vs. Long Beach State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team will open its WNIT run on Thursday against Long Beach State, the tournament administration announced Monday as it released its bracket. The Beavers and 49ers will face off at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Oregon State and Long Beach State have matched up eight times in program history, with the last meeting coming in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Gill Coliseum.

Should the Beavers advance, they would face either Colorado State or Portland in the second round, which will take place between March 19-22. Game dates, times and locations for the second round will be announced upon completion of first-round games.­

This marks the eighth-straight season the Beavers have competed in a postseason tournament (not including the canceled 2020 postseason) and snaps OSU’s run of making the last seven NCAA Tournaments.

Oregon State will be making its eighth appearance in the current incarnation of the WNIT and its first since 2012. The Beavers won the NWIT (a precursor to the WNIT) on two occasions, taking the titles in 1980 and 1982, both of which were hosted in Amarillo, Texas. Oregon State’s most recent WNIT run in the event ended in the third round against Washington in 2012.

The Beavers are currently 14-13 on the season, with two wins over ranked opponents. Talia von Oelhoffen earned All-Pac-12 honors from both the conference’s coaches and media.

Oregon State is 191-60 since the start of the 2014-15 season, with 11 wins over top-10 opponents over that span. The Beavers have made four Sweet 16’s in the last seven seasons, including a run to the 2016 Final Four.

