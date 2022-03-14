Drew Eubanks Signs Third 10-Day Contract With The Portland Trail Blazers

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's Drew Eubanks will be calling Portland home for at least 10 more days as the 6-foot-9, 245-pounder signed a third 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In seven starts with the Blazers, Eubanks has averaged 9.6 points 8.1 rebounds, including career-high 20 points in Portland's win over Washington on Saturday. He's also recorded two double-doubles since arriving in Rip City and averages 20-25 minutes of action per contest.

With Eubanks having carved out a niche role with the Trail Blazers post-All-Star break, there's reason to believe that he'll stick with the team for the remainder of the season.

Starting center Jusuf Nurkic is extremely unlikely to return to the lineup this season and Eubanks has started all seven games in his absence. With Eubanks playing well and the Blazers needing size in the middle, I'd be surprised if he's not with the Blazers through the end of the year.

Eubanks and the Blazers return to action on Monday afternoon, squaring off with the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta to kick-off a five-game road trip...