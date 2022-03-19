Oregon State WBB: Beavers To Face Portland In WNIT Second Round
With the Oregon State women's basketball team hosting the Portland Pilots at Gill Coliseum on Sunday for the WNIT Second Round, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Portland vs Oregon State - WNIT Second Round
Gill Coliseum - Corvallis, Ore.
4 p.m.
TV - OSUBeavers.com live stream
Radio - KEJO 1240
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State is 20-4 all-time against Portland and 13-1 in games' played at Gill Coliseum.
- The Beavers have won the last four meetings in the series, and have not played the Pilots since the 2016-17 season. The two teams have never met in a postseason contest.
- Sunday's game will feature two former George Fox head coaches in Scott Rueck and Michael Meek.
- This is the Beavers eighth WNIT appearance and first since 2012.
- Oregon State won the NWIT in 1980 and 1982. That tournament predates the WNIT and is loosely linked to the current event.
- OSU has now played in the postseason in eight-straight seasons (not including 2020's canceled postseason).
- The Beavers are 9-0 this season when scoring more than 70 points and 6-13 when scoring under 70.
- The Beavers are 12-5 when shooting 40 percent or better this season.
- Oregon State's Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale are both in the top-13 in the Pac-12 in blocks per game and rebounds per game.
- With Thursday's win, the Beavers have secured a winning record for the ninth-straight season.
- Oregon State is seventh in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in fewest fouls committed per game.
- The Beavers are fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game with 31.1
- OSU is also 19th in the nation in blocks per game.
- Oregon State is 15th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate, pulling down 74.9 percent of its opponent's misses (Per Her Hoops Stats).
- The Beavers block 11.8 percent of their opponents field goal attempts, good for 23rd in the nation.
- This season snaps the Beavers' run of making seven-straight NCAA Tournaments.
OSU Probable Starters + Statistics
#5 Taya Corosdale F 6-3 R-Jr. 7.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg
#12 Jelena Mitrovic C 6-9 R-Fr. 4.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg
#20 Ellie Mack F 6-3 R-Sr. 8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg
#22 Talia von Oelhoffen G 5-11 Fr. 13.4ppg, 3.9 rpg
#23 Emily Codding G 6-0 R-Sr. 3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Scouting The Pilots
#12 F. Alex Fowler - 6-2, So. - 17.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, & 3.1 apg - 54% FG / 27% 3PT / 74% FT
#30 F. Lucy Cochrane - 6-6, So. - 8.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, & 2.4 apg - 48% FG / 68% FT
#24 G. Maisie Burnham - 6-0, Fr. - 9.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, & 1.1 apg - 50% FG / 31% 3PT / 74% FT
#2 G. Rose Pflug - 5-10, Jr. - 7.7 pgg, 2.1 rpg, & 2.5 apg - 42% FG / 30% 3PT / 67% FT
#15 G. Maddie Muhlheim - 5-8, Sr. - 5.4 ppg & 1.7 rpg - 30% FG / 30% 3PT / 75% FT
Last Five Games: 3-2
vs San Diego L - 53-61
vs Pepperdine W - 85-49
vs Loyola Marymount (WCC Tournament) W - 69-44
vs No. 15 BYU (WCC Semifinals) L - 52-59
vs Colorado State (WNIT FIRST Round) W - 72-63
Bracket
----
