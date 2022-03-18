Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Cruise Past Arizona State 21-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Florida ATH Talks OSU Offer, Recruitment | WBB: Beavers Advance In WNIT | Preview: OSU vs Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Travis Bazzana drove in eight and Mason Guerra posted four hits as No. 5 Oregon State rolled past Arizona State, 21-0, Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Cooper Hjerpe took that support and struck out a career-best 12 to help the Beavers to the series-opening victory. OSU is now 13-3 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Bazzana came one RBI short of tying Ken Bowen (1985 versus Chico State) for the single-game school record. Bazzana hit a grand slam in the first inning, then singled home two runs in both the second and fourth innings. By the time Bazzana drove in his final two runs the Beavers had taken an 18-0 lead.

Guerra, meanwhile, doubled twice and drove in three runs. That tied a season-best by an Oregon State player and set a career-high in the freshman’s young career.

Gavin Logan drove in four on the strength of a 2-for-7 night where he tripled in the Beavers’ five-run third inning. Jabin Trosky also had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with 17 as a team in addition to 15 walks.

Ten of the Beavers’ 11 position players who saw action scored at least one run, with Wade Meckler posting a team-best four. Seven of the 11 finished with at least one walk; Meckler and Justin Boyd each had four.

Hjerpe, as alluded to, surpassed his previous best of 11 strikeouts last season against Washington State. He held the Sun Devils (8-11, 0-1) to just one hit in seven innings to earn his Pac-12 leading fifth win of the season.

ASU starter Adam Tulloch lasted just 1 2/3 innings to take the loss and fall to 2-1 this season. He allowed four hits and seven runs with five walks.

Oregon State Notes

- OSU’s 15 walks Friday marked the team’s season high, surpassing 12 versus New Mexico on Feb. 18, the season opener.

- Melton extended his hit streak to 18 games dating back to 2021. He also drove in two to extend his Pac-12 lead in RBI to 33.

- The Beavers’ surpassed their previous run-record against Arizona State. OSU’s previous best was 13 two times, most recently in 1985.

- Bazzana came to the plate with the bases loaded four times.

- The last Beaver to record eight RBI in a game was Shea McFeely in 2004 versus Portland.

- The Beavers’ 21 runs are their most in a conference game since defeating Washington State, 22-21, in 2002.

- Hjerpe lowered his ERA to 3.04 from 3.44 in his career against conference opponents. He is now 4-5 in Pac-12 play with 79 strikeouts to 18 walks.

- Logan extended his hit streak to five games and has nine RBI during it.

- Meckler’s four runs set a career-best, surpassing his previous mark of three achieved on Feb. 18 against New Mexico.

- Bazzana extended his hit streak to four games and has 10 RBI during it.

- OSU’s players tallied 21 RBI, four more than the previous season high of 17 against New Mexico in the season opener.

- The 21 runs scored also tied that game for the most this season.

OSU Athletics