Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down No. 24 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State women’s basketball team came up with a big rivalry win Sunday, as the Beavers took down No. 24 Oregon 68-62 at Matt Knight Arena.

“I thought the way we responded to Oregon’s run in the third quarter was vital,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “This is a good team on their home floor, and they came out of the half with all kinds of pressure. Our response and the toughness we showed was a sign of this team growing up right before our eyes.

“This type of win feels like it was inevitable for this group. This has been a building process, and I think we have learned who we are competitively. This group has stayed positive and they have kept getting better. Today was a payoff of that and a sign of good things to come.”

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half. Ellie Mack had 14 points and three rebounds, including a number of clutch buckets down the stretch.

Jelena Mitrovic came up with 10 points off the bench, shooting 3-for-4 from the floor. Taya Corosdale had seven points and six rebounds.

As a team the Beavers shot 45 percent from the floor, while holding Oregon to 37 percent shooting. Oregon State dominated the glass 41-26.

The victory was OSU’s second this season over a ranked opponent.

The defenses dominated the early-going as Oregon headed to the game’s first media timeout up 6-5. Oregon State took the lead late in the opening period, before ending the frame in front 14-14. Von Oelhoffen had 10 points in the opening 10 minutes.

The Beavers scored 13 unanswered points to end the second quarter, heading to the locker room up 32-22.

Von Oelhoffen had 19 points at the break on 7-for-8 shooting.

The Ducks surged in the third quarter to level the score with three minutes to play in the frame. Emily Codding hit a corner triple, to put OSU back in front, and the Beavers headed to the closing period up 45-40.

The Beavers brought the advantage back to double-figures with six minutes to play, and led by eight with three minutes to go. The teams continued to trade blows in the closing moments, but a clutch bucket from Mack with 50 seconds left helped seal the victory for the Beavers.

The Beavers will return home Friday for a matchup with No. 2 Stanford at Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics