Oregon State WBB: Beavers Move To 2-0 With Win Over California Baptist

CORVALLIS – Four Beavers scored in double-figures, as the No. 15 Oregon State women’s basketball team defeated California Baptist 80-72 Wednesday evening at Gill Coliseum.

“The Lancers are a really good team – they’re veteran, and this is probably the last game on their schedule they will not be favored in,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We learned some lessons in that first half. It felt like we were a step slow defensively, but you have to give them credit for playing so quickly. We had a great third quarter, and that was the difference in the game. We had great defensive focus and intensity in that quarter and it was fun to be a part of. I’m proud of the way we closed this game out.”

The Beavers used a 15-0 third-quarter run to take control of the contest. Overall, Oregon State outscored CBU, which finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 26-1, 28-6 in the third frame.

With the win, Oregon State starts the season 2-0 for the ninth-straight season.

Taylor Jones went 7-for-10 from the floor to finish with 17 points and seven rebounds. Talia von Oelhoffen ended the evening with 18 points, while Greta Kampschroeder scored all 13 of her points in the second half, going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Kennedy Brown came through with 10 points and Taya Corosdale pulled down 12 rebounds. Ellie Mack ended the evening with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

As a team, the Beavers shot 41.8 percent from the floor, and posted a dominant 49-25 advantage on the glass.

The teams traded punches through the early going, as Oregon State took a 19-18 lead into the first media timeout. CBU led 25-24 after a quarter of play.

California Baptist would go in front by as many as nine in the second quarter, before heading to the break in front 45-39.

Von Oelhoffen had 12 points at the intermission.

The Beavers wasted little time in the second half, scoring six unanswered points to level the score at 47. Kampschroeder powered Oregon State to a 15-0 run later in the third quarter, as the Beavers went in front by 16 to end the period. Overall, the Beavers out-scored the Lancers 28-6 in the third frame.

CBU battled back in the fourth, getting within seven with five minutes to play. The Lancers cut the edge to five within the closing minutes, but the Beavers were able to take the victory by eight.

Oregon State will cap off its three-game homestand Saturday when the Beavers play host to CSU Bakersfield.

