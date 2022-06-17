10 Oregon State Beavers Earn Preseason Phil Steele Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team had 10 players earn preseason All-Pac-12 Honors via Phil Steele, headlined by linebacker Omar Speights and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper who were first-team selections.

Offensive lineman Joshua Gray, defensive back Jaydon Grant, and punter Luke Loecher were named second-team selections. Receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, and kicker Everett Hayes earned third-team selections.

Rounding out the honors were running back Deshaun Fenwick and defensive back Rejzohn Wright, named fourth-team selections.

Oregon State kicks off the 2022 campaign on September 3rd against Boise State at Reser Stadium and will begin fall camp in August...