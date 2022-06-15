West Hills (CA) LB Isaiah Chisom Releases Top Five

West Hills (CA) linebacker Isaiah Chisom released his top five on Wednesday afternoon and making the cut was the Oregon State Beavers. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside linebacker announced a top-five of Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, USC, and Utah.

Chisom is two weeks removed from an official visit to Corvallis, a trip that went "really good" according to the Los Angeles county native and one that he told BeaversEdge "really really reassured us what we had experienced the first time and more.

Since his official visit to Oregon State, he's also taken official visits to Utah and Cal. While he hasn't yet scheduled an official visit to USC, he hopes to take an unofficial to the program sometime in the near future.

While he has yet to announce any official commitment date, Chisom has gone on record of wanting to commit prior to his senior season. Chaminade's 2022 season is currently set to begin on August 18.