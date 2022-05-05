Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Oregon

With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (35-9, 15-6 Pac-12) set to host Oregon (28-16, 13-8) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Mitchell Verburg, who tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday, has now appeared in five career games versus Oregon. He has tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Ducks, allowing one hit with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

• Wade Meckler and Jacob Melton both saw their on-base streaks snapped Tuesday. Meckler had reached base safely in 46 straight, including all 43 this season. Melton had reached base safely in 42 straight dating back to 2021.

- Garret Forrester exteded his season-long hit streak to 12 games with a double in the ninth Tuesday. He is 17-for-41 (.415) with six doubles and 10 RBI during it.

- Justin Boyd's home run extended his hit streak to 11 games, which ties his season-long. Boyd has two triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBI while he is 18-for-42 (.429). His on-base percentage during the streak is .547.

- Boyd stole his Pac-12 leading 20th base of the season Tuesday. He is the first Beaver to 20 since Adalberto Santos (20) in 2010.

- Forrester walked for the 43rd time this season Tuesday. That ties him with Darwin Barney (2006) for 10th-most in a single season at Oregon State.

- OSU lowered its team ERA to 3.58, which is second in the Pac-12, behind only UCLA's 3.30.

- The Beavers' 2.88 ERA in Pac-12 play leads the Pac-12. UCLA, at 4.09, is second.

- Oregon State is 8-1 over its last nine Pac-12 games. The Beavers have allowed just 14 earned runs in those nine games, posting a 1.56 ERA.

- Tuesday marked OSU's first win this season when scoring two runs or less.

- Oregon State is 30-4 this season when an opponent scores five runs or less.