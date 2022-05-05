 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Oregon
Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Oregon

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (35-9, 15-6 Pac-12) set to host Oregon (28-16, 13-8) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon vs No. 2 Oregon State

Goss Stadium; Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.

Friday - 7 p.m.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (8-1, 2.13) vs. RHP RJ Gordon (2-1, 5.98)

Saturday - 6 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (8-0, 3.11) vs. RHP Isaac Ayon (3-1, 5.25)

Sunday - 2 p.m.

RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.66) vs. RHP Jace Stoffal (0-1, 8.68)

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network

Quick Hits

- Mitchell Verburg, who tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday, has now appeared in five career games versus Oregon. He has tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Ducks, allowing one hit with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

• Wade Meckler and Jacob Melton both saw their on-base streaks snapped Tuesday. Meckler had reached base safely in 46 straight, including all 43 this season. Melton had reached base safely in 42 straight dating back to 2021.

- Garret Forrester exteded his season-long hit streak to 12 games with a double in the ninth Tuesday. He is 17-for-41 (.415) with six doubles and 10 RBI during it.

- Justin Boyd's home run extended his hit streak to 11 games, which ties his season-long. Boyd has two triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBI while he is 18-for-42 (.429). His on-base percentage during the streak is .547.

- Boyd stole his Pac-12 leading 20th base of the season Tuesday. He is the first Beaver to 20 since Adalberto Santos (20) in 2010.

- Forrester walked for the 43rd time this season Tuesday. That ties him with Darwin Barney (2006) for 10th-most in a single season at Oregon State.

- OSU lowered its team ERA to 3.58, which is second in the Pac-12, behind only UCLA's 3.30.

- The Beavers' 2.88 ERA in Pac-12 play leads the Pac-12. UCLA, at 4.09, is second.

- Oregon State is 8-1 over its last nine Pac-12 games. The Beavers have allowed just 14 earned runs in those nine games, posting a 1.56 ERA.

- Tuesday marked OSU's first win this season when scoring two runs or less.

- Oregon State is 30-4 this season when an opponent scores five runs or less.

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

2nd

Baseball America

2nd

Collegiate Baseball

3rd

Perfect Game

2nd

USA Today

2nd

NCBWA

2nd

Postseason Projections

OSU Baseball Postseason Projections
Organization Projected National Seed 

D1Baseball.com

No. 2

Baseball America

No. 2

Pac-12 Standings

