Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Oregon
With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (35-9, 15-6 Pac-12) set to host Oregon (28-16, 13-8) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon vs No. 2 Oregon State
Goss Stadium; Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Friday - 7 p.m.
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (8-1, 2.13) vs. RHP RJ Gordon (2-1, 5.98)
Saturday - 6 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (8-0, 3.11) vs. RHP Isaac Ayon (3-1, 5.25)
Sunday - 2 p.m.
RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.66) vs. RHP Jace Stoffal (0-1, 8.68)
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Mitchell Verburg, who tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday, has now appeared in five career games versus Oregon. He has tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Ducks, allowing one hit with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
• Wade Meckler and Jacob Melton both saw their on-base streaks snapped Tuesday. Meckler had reached base safely in 46 straight, including all 43 this season. Melton had reached base safely in 42 straight dating back to 2021.
- Garret Forrester exteded his season-long hit streak to 12 games with a double in the ninth Tuesday. He is 17-for-41 (.415) with six doubles and 10 RBI during it.
- Justin Boyd's home run extended his hit streak to 11 games, which ties his season-long. Boyd has two triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBI while he is 18-for-42 (.429). His on-base percentage during the streak is .547.
- Boyd stole his Pac-12 leading 20th base of the season Tuesday. He is the first Beaver to 20 since Adalberto Santos (20) in 2010.
- Forrester walked for the 43rd time this season Tuesday. That ties him with Darwin Barney (2006) for 10th-most in a single season at Oregon State.
- OSU lowered its team ERA to 3.58, which is second in the Pac-12, behind only UCLA's 3.30.
- The Beavers' 2.88 ERA in Pac-12 play leads the Pac-12. UCLA, at 4.09, is second.
- Oregon State is 8-1 over its last nine Pac-12 games. The Beavers have allowed just 14 earned runs in those nine games, posting a 1.56 ERA.
- Tuesday marked OSU's first win this season when scoring two runs or less.
- Oregon State is 30-4 this season when an opponent scores five runs or less.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
2nd
|
Baseball America
|
2nd
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
3rd
|
Perfect Game
|
2nd
|
USA Today
|
2nd
|
NCBWA
|
2nd
Postseason Projections
|Organization
|Projected National Seed
|
D1Baseball.com
|
No. 2
|
Baseball America
|
No. 2
Pac-12 Standings
