{{ timeAgo('2022-02-23 18:56:43 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Xavier

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (4-0) set to face Xavier (0-4) in Surprise for a three-game series starting on Thursday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

No. 14 Oregon State vs Xavier

Surprise Stadium; Surprise, Ariz.

Friday - 12 PM

RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Trevor Olson (0-0, 1.80)

Saturday - 12 PM

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Bryce Barnett (0-1, 21.60)

Sunday - 12 PM

RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP George Eisenhardt (0-1, 19.29)

TV: FLOSPORTS

Radio: Varsity Network Radio

Quick Hits

- Oregon State has swiped nine bases in nine attempts this season and is led by Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd, who have three apiece.

- The 2021 Beavers finished with 38 overall and did not reach nine until the series finale against Washington State, the 17th game of the season.

- Melton now has 11 career stolen bases after finishing with eight last season.

- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in stolen bases, trailing only UCLA’s 11.

- Oregon State finished with 56 runs on 57 hits in picking up two wins apiece versus Gonzaga and New Mexico last weekend.

- Both totals rank second in the nation.

- The 56 runs are also the most by the Beavers in the first four games of a season since the 1985 club also scored 56.

- The Beavers’ .396 batting average ranks first in the Pac-12. OSU also ranks first in the Pac-12 in RBI (49), on-base percentage (.519), and walks (30).

- Oregon State is meeting Xavier for the first time.

- The Beavers are 7-2 all-time against current members of the Big East.

- Boyd is 12-for-33 during a current eight-game hit streak. Melton is 12-for-25 during a six-game.

- Sunday’s win against New Mexico marked the 1,200th in the program’s history away from home.

Beavers In The Rankings

OSU Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank 

D1Baseball.com

14th

Baseball America

12th

Collegiate Baseball

19th

Perfect Game

20th

USA Today

20th

NCBWA

12th

By The Numbers

Oregon State Hitting & Pitching Stats

----

