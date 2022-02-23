Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Xavier

With the Oregon State baseball team (4-0) set to face Xavier (0-4) in Surprise for a three-game series starting on Thursday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...

- Oregon State has swiped nine bases in nine attempts this season and is led by Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd, who have three apiece.

- The 2021 Beavers finished with 38 overall and did not reach nine until the series finale against Washington State, the 17th game of the season.

- Melton now has 11 career stolen bases after finishing with eight last season.

- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in stolen bases, trailing only UCLA’s 11.

- Oregon State finished with 56 runs on 57 hits in picking up two wins apiece versus Gonzaga and New Mexico last weekend.

- Both totals rank second in the nation.

- The 56 runs are also the most by the Beavers in the first four games of a season since the 1985 club also scored 56.

- The Beavers’ .396 batting average ranks first in the Pac-12. OSU also ranks first in the Pac-12 in RBI (49), on-base percentage (.519), and walks (30).

- Oregon State is meeting Xavier for the first time.

- The Beavers are 7-2 all-time against current members of the Big East.

- Boyd is 12-for-33 during a current eight-game hit streak. Melton is 12-for-25 during a six-game.

- Sunday’s win against New Mexico marked the 1,200th in the program’s history away from home.