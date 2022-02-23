Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Xavier
With the Oregon State baseball team (4-0) set to face Xavier (0-4) in Surprise for a three-game series starting on Thursday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 14 Oregon State vs Xavier
Surprise Stadium; Surprise, Ariz.
Friday - 12 PM
RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Trevor Olson (0-0, 1.80)
Saturday - 12 PM
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Bryce Barnett (0-1, 21.60)
Sunday - 12 PM
RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP George Eisenhardt (0-1, 19.29)
TV: FLOSPORTS
Radio: Varsity Network Radio
Quick Hits
- Oregon State has swiped nine bases in nine attempts this season and is led by Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd, who have three apiece.
- The 2021 Beavers finished with 38 overall and did not reach nine until the series finale against Washington State, the 17th game of the season.
- Melton now has 11 career stolen bases after finishing with eight last season.
- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in stolen bases, trailing only UCLA’s 11.
- Oregon State finished with 56 runs on 57 hits in picking up two wins apiece versus Gonzaga and New Mexico last weekend.
- Both totals rank second in the nation.
- The 56 runs are also the most by the Beavers in the first four games of a season since the 1985 club also scored 56.
- The Beavers’ .396 batting average ranks first in the Pac-12. OSU also ranks first in the Pac-12 in RBI (49), on-base percentage (.519), and walks (30).
- Oregon State is meeting Xavier for the first time.
- The Beavers are 7-2 all-time against current members of the Big East.
- Boyd is 12-for-33 during a current eight-game hit streak. Melton is 12-for-25 during a six-game.
- Sunday’s win against New Mexico marked the 1,200th in the program’s history away from home.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
14th
|
Baseball America
|
12th
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
19th
|
Perfect Game
|
20th
|
USA Today
|
20th
|
NCBWA
|
12th
By The Numbers
Oregon State Hitting & Pitching Stats
----
