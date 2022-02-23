Oregon State To Hire New Director Of Player Personnel

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith have found their next Director of Player Personnel as Cole Moore is set to take over for Darrick Yray who departed for Florida State per multiple sources.

Moore comes to Corvallis from UT-Austin where he had spent the 2021 season on Steve Sarkisian's staff as the assistant director of player personnel.

Prior to his time at Texas, Moore was at Montana State (2016-21) where he served in various roles including football operations, recruiting, and player personnel.

Before Montana State, Moore served as a football recruiting assistant with the Washington Huskies (15-16) when Jonathan Smith was the offensive coordinator.

