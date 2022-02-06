Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To No. 8 Arizona 73-61

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's basketball team battled, but was unable to defeat No. 8 Arizona Sunday afternoon, as the Wildcats took a 73-61 win in Tucson.

"Arizona is a very good basketball team with a lot of veteran players on the floor," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "Turnovers and rebounding really hurt us throughout the game. I liked the way we played. I thought we were gritty and tough. We're a developing team and we've got talent. This is just a tough place to play against a really good team, so all the credit to Arizona."

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 17 points. Kennedy Brown had nine points and eight rebounds, shooting 6-for-8 from the floor.

Taya Corosdale finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Greta Kampschroeder tallied seven points, while Emily Codding knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points.

As a team, the Beavers shot 44 percent from the floor, while holding Arizona to 41 percent shooting. Oregon State also held a 32-29 advantage on the glass.

The Beavers tied the game at eight, before the Wildcats carried an 11-8 edge into the game's first media timeout. Arizona led 20-15 after a quarter of play.

The two sides traded punches in the second quarter, as Oregon State headed to the mid-way point of the period behind 29-24. Arizona took a 36-34 advantage into the break.

The Wildcats extended their lead to nine in the third, but the Beavers battled back to head to the closing frame down just two at 49-47.

Oregon State was within four with just over five minutes to play, but the Wildcats were able to take control from there, taking the win by 12.

The Beavers will remain on the road Wednesday for a matchup with No. 2 Stanford.