What Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Said After The LA Bowl

On The LA Bowl

"Their football team deserves a lot of credit. I want to give them credit. One thing we helped them out. We didn't have our best, didn't play our best. And self-inflicted wounds offensively kept us out of the end zone and then we got opportunities in the red zone. We get points for touchdowns versus, you know, settling for field goals. Defensively, I thought we did not break at times but also think they scored24 points. We took the ball away three times. I think we have got to be able to score more to win, especially against a really good football team. So still really proud of this group. Not the way we want it to end this season, but I think we've progressed. These guys have invested a ton in the program. A few of these guys have played their final game but I still feel confident we're heading in the right direction with the guys that we do have to return."

Jonathan, when you throw this game into the mix, how do you look back at the season?

"You know, there is some good. I still think there's some progress, but compared to years before, we still got a long way to go. As you look at it, some ups and some downs. Not nearly satisfied to just be playing in the postseason. I think we're going to have to do more as we continued progress. We're gonna have to work to do that. I'll probably start with our coaches on the current players we are recruiting. But just because you're trending in a good direction, which I firmly believe, that doesn't guarantee us anything better next year. We're going to go back to work."

When Legras came in, how much did that change things up especially since there was no film on him and that was his first collegiate pass?

"Yeah, he threw a strike. I know that. You got to make some adjustments throughout, which I know. We go back to defensively; they were moving the ball at times. We gave them a couple of extras penalty-wise, but keeping them to 24 points ... that offense, how explosive they can be. They have some very good receivers, the play of their backs and the space they can create. I thought we had enough defensively. We just didn't show up on offense."

This game felt a little bit back when you played like maybe the 99 team a team that hadn't been to a ballgame in a long time. They'd be happy to be there. How do you see this team maybe bouncing back and you know, like you guys took the next step and do that?

"You know, I can see that narrative going back to when I was a player in ‘99. The thing I will tell you, these guys are pros on their approach, we practiced hard, and they came in focused. There was a different team at the time. And just because you get to one stage again, I go back to not guaranteeing; yet the next step this next year. We've got a lot of work to do. We're excited to do it with this group. But look, if the post-season plays a hurdle that we've accomplished, but we definitely want to learn that."

Pass protection has been a real strength of the offense all season. There were three sacks in the first half. What was giving you guys so much trouble?

"Yeah, it was a problem. Again, that's Utah State’s style of play. We knew it, coming in. In regards to how aggressive tackle for loss, the movement as athletic players at the line of scrimmage. I still think we got more to us. We didn't play our A-game. Snap count issues a couple of times. It looked like we lacked a little confidence that also need a little bit later on the ball. So that was a big factor for our struggles offensively."

Jonathan just kind of talk about what in your assessment kind of happened after that first drive where you know, you guys were able to go right down the field and score and then never really kind of get back into that rhythm of the first time.

"We go down to score, really three plays all three of them kind of explosive. Then we were forced to put together longer drives and execute for a long period of time. We didn't have it tonight. I go back to the penalty thing, the line of scrimmage, take a sack here and there. And so we didn't execute offensively long enough period of time to score."

Jonathan...Heninger was a big problem for you tonight, but you face some guys that are pretty good pass rushers. Why in particular, do you have problems with him.

"You know, I got to look at the tape to know exactly. I know he’s got athleticism and again credit to some of their schemes. They got a bunch of time to watch our tape and try to take advantage of maybe some flaws we might have had. I want to give credit to an opponent. But without diving into the tape and details, I don't look too far."

How big of an adjustment was it not being able to run the ball as well as your team has this season?