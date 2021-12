Oregon State TE Coach Brian Wozniak Visits Folsom HS (CA)

NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

MORE: NSD Preview: TX RB Damien Martinez | Bowl Projections: Final Update

With the Oregon State football team (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) idle this week and awaiting its postseason destination, the coaching staff has officially hit the road to recruit!

Between rounding out the 2022 class and looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, the coaches aren't wasting any time getting out and spreading the message of Oregon State and Corvallis.

Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak was in California on Wednesday afternoon as he stopped by Folsom High School where the Beavers currently have a couple of offers out in the '23 class.

To see the four-star recruits that Wozniak was at Folsom to see, join the conversation on THE DAM BOARD!

Not yet a subscriber? Get An Annual Subscription For Just $20.21!