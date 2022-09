PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





After a busy summer of hosting recruits and landing 13 commitments, Oregon State Football will look to carry over that momentum into the season. On Saturday, the Beavers kick off their 2022 campaign with a primetime matchup against Boise State.

While the Beavers' coaching staff is focused on getting out to a hot start in 2022, they'll also be hosting a large contingent of recruits on Saturday night. Currently, over 50 recruits are expected at Reser Stadium.

MORE: BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Boise State vs Oregon State | Injury Report Week 1 | A Closer Look At Boise State | EDGE POD: Previewing BSU vs OSU | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews Boise State | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Chance Nolan Named QB1 + Depth Chart

You can find the full list of prospects in The Dam Board, here.