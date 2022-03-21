A Closer Look at Oregon State's Quarterback Offers

Recruiting at the quarterback position in college football is more difficult than ever with the transfer portal. Quarterbacks perhaps more than any other position are expecting to play early on in their career and if they don't and feel they could elsewhere, they'll have no reservations about finding a new home. With that, coaches are consistently recruiting not just high school recruits but also the quarterbacks on their own roster. As it currently stands, Oregon State will enter next offseason with an opening at quarterback as Tristan Gebbia is in his final year of eligibility. There is of course the chance that Georgia QB transfer JT Daniels transfers into the Oregon State program and becomes the starter as well. That being said, Daniels also has just a year of eligibility remaining. With a potential opening at starting quarterback next offseason, Oregon State could be an attractive destination for 2023 quarterback prospects with the potential of making an impact as a true freshman in the fall of 2023. They would have to beat out Chance Nolan who is looking like the likely successor to Gebbia at the position in 2023 but with that, let's take a look at who Matt Smith and the rest of the Oregon State coaching staff have offered so far as well as a few unoffered options they could look at in the future.

I think it's safe to say Malachi Nelson is not an option for Oregon State. Nelson is locked into USC and barring anything unforeseen, will sign with the Trojans next December. Notable Offers: Committed to USC.

The five-star quarterback out of Long Beach recently released a top-five of Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oregon, and Tennessee. He's currently considered a strong Tennessee lean. Notable Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oregon, and Tennessee

Another terrific quarterback out of California, Rashada's recruitment is still quite open. The Beavers could make a push for Rashada and could sell early playing time as well, which could make it an intriguing option for Rashada. However, it is still going to be a very high hill to climb. Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Washington

I expect most Oregon State fans are highly familiar with Dorman's recruitment. Once considered a favorite to land with the Beavers, Dorman made a surprising commitment to Arizona at the end of last month. Notable Offers: Committed to Arizona.

The Brentwood, Tennessee native has been a long-time commitment to Florida State and that looks unlikely to change at the current time. Notable Offers: Committed to USC

Finally, we get another uncommitted prospect in recent offeree Zane Flores. The Nebraska native's recruitment seems still quite open as it's still rather early in it as well. He has a solid offer list so far and it should continue to grow. We're still waiting to hear more about Flores but early indications make it appear that he'll likely end up staying closer to home in the midwest but don't be shocked if Flores sees a jump in the interest around him as we go through the spring and summer. Notable offers: Bowling Green, Kansas State, Memphis, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

This is the one that really piques my interest. Tomich would be a terrific option for the Beavers and shows quite a bit of upside. He's a quarterback whose offer list should grow quite a bit over the next few months but the door is still open for the Beavers to make a big push in his recruitment. Notable Offers: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Nevada

Clarkson committed to Louisville in January and seems pretty strongly committed to the Cardinals. Notable Offers: Committed to Louisville.

Another super intriguing option for the Beavers is Johnson out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma (WA). That being said, Johnson is a recruit that Oregon State would need to begin pushing for sooner than later as just a few days ago he talked about three teams standing out to him so far. Those schools are; Arkansas, Utah, and Washington. All three are making strong pushes and if the Beavers want a shot at landing Johnson later in the cycle, they'll need to ensure that they're staying active in Johnson's recruitment. Notable Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Oregon, Utah, Washington State

Aidan Chiles (Downey - Downey, CA)

The most recently offered quarterback, the Beavers are Chiles's first Power Five offer, something that he was very excited about. The very early returns for the Beavers are strong but there is a long, long ways to go in this recruitment. The next step for both sides is getting him to Corvallis and seeing how that trip goes. But Chiles is definitely worth keeping an eye on going forward. Notable Offers: Florida Atlantic, San Jose State

Overall, it's safe to say with Oregon State's currently offered quarterback prospects, the options have become limited with four of their 10 offers already being committed. The remaining six quarterbacks they have offered are all going to be tough pulls with the Beavers having to make considerable pushes. That being said, there are still plenty of options for the Beavers that have yet to be offered, both in-state and regional. Let's take a look at some quarterbacks that Beavers could be offering in the near future.

Non-offered prospects

The Portland native has been offered so far by Arizona and Florida State but has been in contact with the Beavers. The state's top quarterback prospect is one that could blow up on the recruiting trail over the next few weeks and months as he is able to throw in front of more coaching staffs once coaching staff do hit the road. There's quite a bit to like about the 6-foot-1 signal-caller including an effortless strong arm. I would be a little shocked if he doesn't get an offer at some point. Notable Offers: Arizona and Florida State

Duncan like Leavitt is still super early in his recruitment, only holding offers so far from Cal and San Diego State. That being said, Duncan has been in contact at least a bit with Oregon State. Duncan has terrific size at 6-foot-5 and 195-pounds and combined with a strong, makes him an intriguing quarterback to follow. We'll see how things develop with Duncan. Notable Offers: Cal and San Diego State

Miller just recently committed to Boise state but still could be an option here down the road as he owns just one other offer besides the Broncos. Notable Offers: Boise State and Utah State

Staub has been committed to Colorado since January but there's always a possibility he's willing to open his recruitment back up if more offers roll in. Notable Offers: Arizona, Fresno State, SMU