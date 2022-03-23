Oregon State Baseball: Mitchell Verburg Named Senior CLASS Award Candidate

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Where OSU Baseball Ranks In The Polls | California QB Talks Oregon State Offer | A Closer Look at Oregon State's Quarterback Offers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Mitchell Verburg is one of 30 baseball players nationally who has been selected as a candidate for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced Tuesday.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Verburg, a Lake Oswego, Ore., native, is in his sixth year at Oregon State, and has pitched in 56 career games, all out of the bullpen. He is 4-2 with a 2.25 earned run average and seven saves in 68 innings.

Verburg is a graduate with a degree in kinesiology and was a member of the 2019 Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll. He was also a 2019 Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection as well.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches, and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character, and competition.

The 2022 winner will be announced during the College World Series in June.