Oregon State’s Offensive Line Named A Finalist For Joe Moore Award

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: NSD Player Preview: Takari Hickle | Takari Hickle: "I'm Grateful For Where I'm Headed" | 2022 OL Keith Olson Re-Opens Recruitment

NEW YORK – Oregon State’s offensive line has been selected as one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award, it was announced Thursday by The Foundation for Teamwork.

The award honors the nation’s top offensive line and has been presented since the 2015 season. The Beavers, coached by Jim Michalczik, are looking to become the first Pac-12 Conference school to earn the honor.

The other three finalists are Michigan, Kentucky and Air Force.

The OSU offensive line has helped the team to a Pac-12 best 217.3 rushing yards per game, which also ranks 12th in the nation. The Beavers have allowed just 40 tackles for loss this season, which is the second-fewest nationally. Ten of those 40 TFLs have come via sacks, which is also the second fewest in the nation.

Recently, four members of the offensive line were recognized by the conference’s coaches. Nathan Eldridge was named All-Pac-12 First Team for the second consecutive season while Joshua Gray, Nous Keobounnam and Brandon Kipper were all selected honorable mention.

The Joe Moore Award voting body, which includes more than 200 members, will now vote for the 2021 winner. The winning school will be announced later this month.

Oregon State plays in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air live on ABC and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT.