Oregon State Recruiting Notebook: 6/28 Edition

What a month of recruiting it has been for Oregon State and around the country. As of 12:00 a.m. EST on Monday morning, we have entered a dead period, meaning no face-to-face contact between recruits and coaching staffs. It will finally give recruits, coaches, supporting staff members, and us recruiting writers a bit of time to finally breathe after a month of nonstop action.

While we may take a breather, we will not stop here at BeaversEdge at providing you with the best content and updates on Oregon State recruiting. Today, we provide a couple of notes coming out of this weekend's last group of official visitors as well as notes on a few other notable prospects.