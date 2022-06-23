Oregon State Lands 2023 Pittsburg (CA) WR Zachary Card

Oregon State’s successful month on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday afternoon when 2023 wide receiver Zachary Card out of Pittsburg (CA announced his commitment to the Beavers.

Card committed to the Beavers over Utah State and Washington State after announcing his top three earlier this week, overall he held eight scholarship offers in his recruitment.

His recruitment with the Beavers has moved quite fast, only being offered by Jonathan Smith’s program last month on May 17. Since then, the two sides established a strong relationship leading up to Wednesday’s commitment.