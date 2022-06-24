Updated Look At Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Rankings
With the Oregon State football team recently adding 2022 CB Joseph Swen to the '22 recruiting class, BeaversEdge looks at how far the Beavers' overall and Pac-12 rank increased...
National Rank - Tied for 53rd (Previously 60th)
In terms of the final national rankings, this is Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's second-best recruiting class during his tenure in Corvallis.
The Beavers finished with 1170 overall points, which tied them with Houston for the 53rd best class in the country. Prior to the addition of Swen, OSU ranked 60th nationally...
Here's how Smith's classes have ranked nationally:
2018 - 67th
'19 - 65th
'20 - 52nd
'21 - 93rd
'22 - 53rd
This is the finalized look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.
Pac-12 Rank - 6th (Previously 8th)
As far as the Pac-12 rankings go, Oregon State finished sixth overall with 1170 points, ahead of Cal (1144), USC (1122), UCLA (1017), WSU (990), UW (700), & ASU (570).
On the flip side, the Beavers trail Colorado (1425), Utah (1535), Stanford (1746), Oregon (1753), & Arizona (1781).
In terms of overall Pac-12 rank, the sixth-place finish is the best during the Smith era.
Here's how OSU's classes have ranked in the Pac-12 since Smith's arrival:
2018 - 12th
'19 - 12th
'20 - 9th
'21 - 12th
'22 - 6th
