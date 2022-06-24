Updated Look At Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Rankings

National Rank - Tied for 53rd (Previously 60th)

In terms of the final national rankings, this is Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's second-best recruiting class during his tenure in Corvallis. The Beavers finished with 1170 overall points, which tied them with Houston for the 53rd best class in the country. Prior to the addition of Swen, OSU ranked 60th nationally... Here's how Smith's classes have ranked nationally: 2018 - 67th '19 - 65th '20 - 52nd '21 - 93rd '22 - 53rd This is the finalized look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

Pac-12 Rank - 6th (Previously 8th)