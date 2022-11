PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is 22nd in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls, which were both released on Sunday.

Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the third time this season. It’s the Beavers’ first top-25 mark in the coaches poll since the 2013 season.

OSU is coming off a 31-7 victory over Arizona State Saturday in Tempe, pushing the Beavers to an 8-3 record and 5-3 mark in Pac-12 Conference play. The eighth win is OSU’s most since the 2012 Beavers finished with a 9-4 record. Oregon State is also assured of back-to-back winning records in conference play for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

The Beavers host Oregon Saturday in a game that kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium. The game will air live on ABC.

