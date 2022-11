PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge gives all the highlights and social media reactions from Oregon State's 31-7 win over Arizona State to move to 8-3 (5-3 Pac-12) on the year...

MORE: DAM RIGHT: OSU Adds 2023 DT Abraham Johnson | Recruiting Nuggets: Who Will Enroll Early In 2023?