Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Auburn In Super Regionals

With the Oregon State baseball team (47-16) set to host Auburn (40-19) in the Super Regionals at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Auburn are meeting for the first time.

- The Beavers are 7-1 against current members of the SEC in postseason games at Goss Stadium. The Beavers also hosted an SEC program, Vanderbilt, in the 2018 Corvallis Super Regional.

- OSU is 12-4 all-time in NCAA Super Regional games. All 16 games have been under retired head coach Pat Casey.

- Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe is a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

- Hjerpe is at 155 strikeouts this season and needs just five more to set the Oregon State single-game record.

- RHP Ryan Brown, RHP Jacob Kmatz and 2B Travis Bazzana were named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Wednesday.

- Justin Boyd comes into the Super Regional on a 10-game hit streak, where he is 22-for-47 (.468) with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI. His longest streak of the season is 13 games.

- Jacob Melton has tied the Oregon State single-season record for total bases at 167, equaling Trevor Larnach in 2018. Melton needs three RBI to surpass Adley Rutschman's record of 83 in 2018.

- Wade Meckler needs four more runs to set the program record, currently held by Cole Gillespie with 83 in 2006.

- Nine of Garret Forrester's 23 multi-hit efforts have come since May 19, a 12-game stretch. He is 22-for-50 (.440) in those 12 games, raising his average to .342 from .320.

- Oregon State is 23-7 in night games this season, including a 12-5 mark at home.

- The Beavers have scored first in 42 of their 63 games played this season, and are 34-8 when that happens. OSU has outscored opponents, 72-28, in the first inning.

- OSU's pitching staff has struck out 606, and is six shy of breaking the program's single-season record of 611 set in 2021.

- The Beavers, having now played two more games than in 2021, have issued 179 walks, 63 fewer than last season.

- Conversely, OSU's offense has drawn a school-record 376 walks, 94 more than last season.