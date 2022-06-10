 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Official Visit Weekend Rundown - June 10
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 08:41:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Official Visit Weekend Rundown - June 10

Federal Way (WA) cornerback Andre Johnson is one of four official visitors in Corvallis this weekend.
Federal Way (WA) cornerback Andre Johnson is one of four official visitors in Corvallis this weekend. (Rivals.com)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Writer

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Downey (CA) QB Aidan Chiles Commits to Oregon State | Texas S Jalen O'Neal Talks OV | Las Vegas DE Kelze Howard Sets Official Visit to Corvallis | LB Isaiah Chisom Recaps OV

After hosting a successful official visit weekend, last weekend that resulted in a pair of commitments from defensive Zakiah Saez and Aidan Chiles, Oregon State will look to follow it up with another strong weekend, albeit with a smaller group.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}