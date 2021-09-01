Oregon State Opponent Preview: Oregon

QB Anthony Brown (AP)

The Game

Date: Saturday, November 27th Time: TBD Location: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Ore. TV: TBD --- Oregon State 2020 Record: 2-5 (2-5 Pac-12) Oregon 2020 Record: 4-3 overall (4-2 Pac-12)

2020 Recap

In the pandemic-shortened, conference-only 2020 campaign, Oregon was able to play in five regular-season games, the Pac-12 Championship Game, and the Fiesta Bowl, finishing with a 4-3 overall record. After starting the season 3-0 with wins over Stanford, Washington State, and UCLA, Oregon stumbled the next two weeks, falling to Oregon State and California on the road in back-to-back weeks. Because Washington was unable to play Oregon due to COVID-19 issues, the Ducks leapfrogged the Huskies in the standings and were the north's representative in the Pac-12 Championship Game. From there, the Ducks knocked off the USC Trojans and advanced to the Fiesta Bowl before falling to Iowa State to round out the year. Best Win: vs USC in Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 18th (31-24) Worst Loss: @ Iowa State in Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2nd (34-17)

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, there are a lot of expecations surrounding this Oregon Ducks squad. Picked to win the north, and on a lot of shortlists to be the college football playoff favorite out of the Pac-12, Oregon's expectation monster is certainly going to need to be fed to live up to the preseason hype. After a 2020 season that saw the Ducks represent the north simply by circumstance rather than play on the field, I'm curious to see how they'll fare with a 12-game schedule and very few opportunities to slip up. Oregon's matchup with Ohio State in week two will likely set the tone for the season as I feel that's arguably one of the more intriguing nonconference games of the Pac-12's slate. Overall, the Ducks have a ton of talent and I expect them to be one of the better teams in the conference, perhaps even representing the north again. Key Players: QB Anthony Brown - WR Jaylon Redd - DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux - LB Noah Sewell Season Projection: 10-2

Early Prediction

As much as I'd like to say that the Beavers will make it two straight against the Ducks, I think that'll be a tall order... Anything is possible in rivalry games and I think the Beavers will have a ton of confidence for this matchup following last years' win, but the Ducks are looking like a team that's primed for a big season. The Beavers could certainly play spoiler to that season and I think they'll have the capability, but after last season, I think the Ducks will be more than ready for this contest. With that being said, I truly think this is going to be a coin-flip game, as most rivalry games have the potential to be, but given that Autzen Stadium hasn't been an easy place to win for the Beavs (last win coming in '07) I see this as a narrow victory for the home team. Oregon 38, Oregon State 28

Previously