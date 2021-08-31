Oregon State Opponent Preview: Arizona State

The Game

Date: Saturday, November 20th Time: TBD Location: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Ore. TV: TBD --- Oregon State 2020 Record: 2-5 (2-5 Pac-12) Arizona State 2020 Record: 2-2 (2-2 Pac-12)

2020 Recap

In the pandemic-shortened, conference-only 2020 campaign, Arizona State was only able to play in four contests, finishing with a 2-2 overall record. After dropping a one-point heartbreaker to USC in week one, the Sun Devils weren't able to play again until Dec. 5th when they dropped a tight contest to UCLA at home. Following the loss to the Bruins, ASU unleashed a season of frustration on rival Arizona, hanging a 70-piece on the board and in doing so, helped show former UA HC Kevin Sumlin the door in the process. The Sun Devils closed the regular season with a win over Oregon State in Corvallis to secure a .500 overall record on the year. Best Win: vs Arizona on Dec. 11th (70-7) Worst Loss: @ UCLA on Dec. 5th (25-18)

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, it's going to be very, very interesting to see how the offseason of drama impacts Herm Edwards and Co. Before the June report that the Sun Devils are under NCAA investigation for recruiting violations, the program was building quickly and starting to make some big gains on the recruiting trail. While that process will likely take a year plus for the NCAA to figure out, it was a dark cloud over the program this summer and it'll be interesting to see if it has any impact on this season. If the Sun Devils can put all that off-the-field stuff on the backburner and simply focus on this season, I believe the talent is in place for a very solid season. Edwards and Co. have really hit their stride on the recruiting trail these past couple of seasons and have the crux of a team that can make some noise in the south. Key Players: QB Jayden Daniels - RB Rachaad White - DL DJ Davidson - DL Jermaine Lole - DB Evan Fields Season Projection: 8-4

Early Prediction

I think this contest will shape up to be one of the finer back and forths of the season... The Beavers and Sun Devils always seem to have great late-season, November battles in Reser Stadium and I don't expect this one to be any different. At this point in the preseason, it's hard to say for sure how each of these teams will be doing by the time they meet up in late November, but regardless, I see this as a tight contest. The Beavers have managed to pull upsets of the Sun Devils in Corvallis before, but the Sun Devils have a lot of talent this season and I see them as a potential dark horse to the Pac-12 South crown. With that being said, I expect this to be a game where the two teams exchanged blows throughout the contest with ASU pulling away late for a victory. Arizona State 41, Oregon State 34

