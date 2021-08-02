Oregon State Opponent Preview: Washington

The Game

Date: Saturday, October 2nd Time: TBD Location: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Ore. TV: TBD --- Oregon State 2020 Record: 2-5 (2-5 Pac-12) Washington 2020 Record: 3-1 (3-1 Pac-12)

2020 Recap

In the pandemic-shortened, conference-only 2020 campaign, the Washington Huskies were only able to play four games, finishing with a 3-1 overall record. After having its first game of the season against Cal canceled due to COVID-19, the Huskies opened up the season with a win against Oregon State. The Huskies went on to defeat Arizona and Utah before suffering their only loss of the season against Stanford. Due to COVID, the Huskies weren't able to play their finale against Oregon, thus giving the Ducks the pathway to the Pac-12 championship game against USC. Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Huskies elected not to pursue a bowl game in the postseason due to medical reasons within the program. While Jimmy Lake's first season in Seattle was full of uncertainty and ups and downs, year two figures to be a lot more consistent as the Huskies return a ton of talent and should be one of the top contenders for the Pac-12 North crown. Best Win: vs Utah (24-21) on Nov. 28th Worst Loss: vs Stanford (31-26) on Dec. 5th

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, it's going to be very interesting to see how year two of the Jimmy Lake era goes up in Seattle. After the odd 2020 season that saw the Huskies play just four games, I'm very curious to see what this coaching regime is going to do for the long-term prospects of the program. Obviously, Chris Petersen elevated the Huskies back to the top of the Pac-12 North, but whether or not it'll be sustained under Lake is still very much the question. Entering this season, I'd expect the Huskies to be one of the tougher teams in the conference as they returned a lot from last season, and arguably added one of the better quarterback prospects the conference has seen in recent years in Sam Huard. He'll be competing with 2020 starter Dylan Morris for the quarterback spot, while tight end Cade Otton returns as arguably the Huskies' most dynamic offensive weapon. On the flip side, the Huskies boast the strong play of their two inside 'backers and have solid play on the defensive line and in the secondary. Look for the Huskies to be one of the more complete teams in the north, with their eyes set on dethroning Oregon for the top spot... Key Players: QB Dylan Morris - QB Sam Huard - TE Cade Otton - RB Richard Newton - OL Jaxson Kirkland - LB Edefuan Ulofoshio - LB Jackson Sirmon - DB Trent McDuffie Season Projection: 9-3 (6-2 Pac-12)

Early Prediction

Could this finally be the year that Jonathan Smith can knock off his old school? Since he arrived in Corvallis from Seattle following the 2017 season, the Beavers have come close, but haven't been quite been able to get over the top. Outside of the 2018 matchup, which the Huskies won by a wide margin, the Beavers have made the '19 and '20 contests quite close. The Beavers dropped a defensive battle in '19, falling 19-7 in Reser Stadium, before coming up oh so close in Seattle this past season, losing 27-21 in a game that was very much up for grabs. With all that being said, I think the potential is there for the Beavers to spring the upset in this contest. It's not going to be easy, and I think Smith's squad will have to play some of their best football we've seen to get it done, but after losing the way they lost in Seattle last year, this game will mean a lot to the Beavers. Perhaps coming a little out of left field here, but I think this is the year Smith is able to get the Washington monkey off his back... Oregon State 31, Washington 28

Previously