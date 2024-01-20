PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Who's Visiting This Weekend | Rivals250 QB Talks OSU Offer | Reser Report: Beavers To Add Analyst | Las Vegas LB Previews OSU Visit

"One more time."

That's what Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray posted to his X account on Saturday morning as the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder announced he'd be returning for his final campaign in 2024...

With Heneli Bloomfield and Jake Levengood out of eligibility, Taliese Fuaga seeking the NFL Draft, and Tanner Miller heading to Michigan State, Gray will be the lone returning starter from the 2023 group.

The 2024 campaign will be Gray's sixth season in Corvallis as he was a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He gray-shirted with the Beavers in 2018 and enrolled ahead of the 2019 season where he took a redshirt season.

He became a full-time starter in 2020, and went on to start all 13 games in 2021 and 2022. His streak of starts was broken by missing the matchup against Oregon this past season, but prior to that, had started 11 games in 2024 at left tackle.

Gray is the Beavers' most experienced OL entering this next season as he has started 44 games during his collegiate career, all of which came at left tackle. Some of the NFL Draft rumors noted that Gray projects more to be an NFL guard rather than a tackle, so that could be something to keep an eye on entering this next season.

Grant Starck, who was the de-facto "sixth man" of the OL this year, will also return, so the Beavers will have two players who were big parts of the OL this past season.

Reinforcements are also on the way as the Beavers added Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan from the transfer portal (Colorado) and both are expected to compete for a starting position.

The Beavers also return solid offensive line depth, with Flavio Gonzalez, Tommy Spencer, Andrew Johnson, Tyler Morano, Jason White, Dylan Lopez, Nathan Elu, Jacob Strand, Luka Vincic, Jacob Anderson, Zander Esty, and are set to bring in incoming freshmen Dylan Sikorski and Adam Hawkes...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...