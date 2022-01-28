EDGE POD: Addressing JT Daniels Rumors, Talkin' Brayden Dorman, & Much More

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to break down the latest in Oregon State sports.

This week, Slaughter and Halus dive into the rumors linking former Georgia QB JT Daniels to OSU, talk about 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman and his upcoming decision date, touch on Champ Flemings' decision to seek the transfer portal, and dive into the latest with hoops and baseball...

