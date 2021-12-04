Oregon State Football By The Numbers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) awaiting its postseason destination, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...
MORE: PFF: OSU's 2021 Season Grades | NSD Player Preview: C Dylan Lopez | OSU's Coaches Hit The Road
TEAM
32.8: Points per game scored by the Oregon State offense, ranking third in the Pac-12 and 36th nationally.
4th & 3rd: OSU ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in total offense (5,166 total yards) and third in yards per game at 430.5. The Beavers rank 44th nationally in terms of total offensive output.
1st & 13th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 217.4 yards per game. They also rank 13th nationally...
5.4: OSU is averaging 5.4 yards per rush this season, which is second in the Pac-12 and is 10th nationally.
83%: OSU has an 83 percent red-zone conversion rate this season, having scored on 45 of its 54 trips in this season. The Beavers have scored touchdowns on 39 of those 54 red zone trips for a 72% rate.
6th: OSU’s run defense is allowing 147 yards per game, which ranks them sixth in the conference.
50%: OSU's offense ranks sixth nationally and second in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 50% of the time.
52%: OSU's offense ranks 6th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting 52% of the time (11-of-21).
12th: OSU's third-down percentage defense ranks 12th in the Pac-12 as opponents are converting 51% of the time.
1st & 16th: OSU's fourth-down percentage defense leads the conference and is 16th nationally as opponents convert just 38% of the time.
5th & 23rd: OSU's defense currently has 13 interceptions on the season, which ranks them tied for fifth in the Pac-12 and 23rd nationally.
9th: OSU's passing offense ranks ninth in the conference at 213 yards per game. However, the Beavers are third in yards per attempt (8.1) and second in yards per completion (13.1).
1st: OSU's offensive line ranks first in the Pac-12 and 5th nationally in sacks allowed per game, with the unit allowing less than one per contest (.83).
9th: OSU's defense ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 388 yards per game.
7th: OSU's defense is seventh in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 25.9 points per.
8th: OSU's pass defense ranks 8th in the conference, allowing 241 yards per game.
10th: OSU's defense is tied for 10th in total sacks in the Pac-12, having recorded just 16.
40: OSU has allowed just 40 tackles for loss this season, which ranks 6th nationally and leads the Pac-12.
Story continues below
INDIVIDUAL
1st: B.J. Baylor has a career-best 1,259 rushing yards and that ranks first in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally.
4th: Baylor's 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth in the Pac-12 and rank him 21st nationally.
105 & 6.7: Baylor ranks first in the conference in rushing yards per game (105) and is tied for first in yards per rush (6.0). He is the only Pac-12 back to average better than 100 yards per game.
8th: QB Chance Nolan ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game at 201.2 per contest.
2nd: Nolan ranks second in the conference in yards per attempt (8.4) and second in quarterback rating at 149.5.
4th: Trevon Bradford ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in yards per reception, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. Bradford also ranks eighth in receiving touchdowns with five.
9th: Jack Colletto has rushed for eight touchdowns on 30 carries this season. Those eight rushing touchdowns rank him ninth in the Pac-12.
1st: Linebacker Avery Roberts is currently leading the Pac-12 in tackles with 128. The next closest player is Utah's Devin Lloyd and UO's Noah Sewell with 106... He's also first in the Pac-12 in tackles per game with 10.7.
11th: Linebacker Omar Speights is currently ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in tackles with 80.
7th: Roberts also ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in total tackles for loss, having recorded 9.5 on the year.
3rd: Rejzohn Wright is third in the Pac-12 in pass breakups this season with eight.
67%: Kicker Everett Hayes is 10-for-15 on field goals this season, ranking him ninth in the Pac-12. He's also yet to miss an extra point (47-of-47).
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.