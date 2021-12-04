Oregon State Football By The Numbers

With the Oregon State football team (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) awaiting its postseason destination, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...

32.8: Points per game scored by the Oregon State offense, ranking third in the Pac-12 and 36th nationally.

4th & 3rd: OSU ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in total offense (5,166 total yards) and third in yards per game at 430.5. The Beavers rank 44th nationally in terms of total offensive output.

1st & 13th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 217.4 yards per game. They also rank 13th nationally...

5.4: OSU is averaging 5.4 yards per rush this season, which is second in the Pac-12 and is 10th nationally.

83%: OSU has an 83 percent red-zone conversion rate this season, having scored on 45 of its 54 trips in this season. The Beavers have scored touchdowns on 39 of those 54 red zone trips for a 72% rate.

6th: OSU’s run defense is allowing 147 yards per game, which ranks them sixth in the conference.

50%: OSU's offense ranks sixth nationally and second in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 50% of the time.

52%: OSU's offense ranks 6th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting 52% of the time (11-of-21).

12th: OSU's third-down percentage defense ranks 12th in the Pac-12 as opponents are converting 51% of the time.

1st & 16th: OSU's fourth-down percentage defense leads the conference and is 16th nationally as opponents convert just 38% of the time.

5th & 23rd: OSU's defense currently has 13 interceptions on the season, which ranks them tied for fifth in the Pac-12 and 23rd nationally.

9th: OSU's passing offense ranks ninth in the conference at 213 yards per game. However, the Beavers are third in yards per attempt (8.1) and second in yards per completion (13.1).

1st: OSU's offensive line ranks first in the Pac-12 and 5th nationally in sacks allowed per game, with the unit allowing less than one per contest (.83).

9th: OSU's defense ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 388 yards per game.

7th: OSU's defense is seventh in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 25.9 points per.

8th: OSU's pass defense ranks 8th in the conference, allowing 241 yards per game.

10th: OSU's defense is tied for 10th in total sacks in the Pac-12, having recorded just 16.

40: OSU has allowed just 40 tackles for loss this season, which ranks 6th nationally and leads the Pac-12.

