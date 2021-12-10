Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Hawks

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: NSD Preview: Kord Shaw | Four Beavers Earn AP Honors | OSU Coaches Hit The Road

West Long Branch, N.J. – The No. 23 Oregon State women’s basketball team took a victory in its first true road game of the season on Friday evening, as the Beavers beat Monmouth 72-58 in West Long Branch, N.J.

“I was really pleased,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “To go on the road and get a win is always a great thing. We are looking to build consistency, and I thought the first half was excellent today. I really like the way we approached this game – the energy that we started with and maintained. We absorbed their run in the third quarter, regained control of the game and were able to put it away.”

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The point guard knocked down all seven of her free throw attempts.

Taylor Jones finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks, while fellow post Jelena Mitrovic recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.

Ellie Mack and Greta Kampschroeder tallied eight points apiece.

As a team, the Beavers shot 42.9 percent in the contest, compared to 32.9 percent for Monmouth. The Beavers held a 34-20 advantage on points in the paint.

Oregon State’s defense clamped down early in the contest, as the Beavers ended the first quarter in front 18-11.

OSU used a 7-0 second-quarter run to go in front by 13 mid-way through the period. Oregon State continued to add to the lead from there, heading to the intermission with a 41-22 advantage.

Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 12 first-half points. The Beavers did not commit a foul in the first two quarters.

The Hawks battled back to open the third quarter, cutting the advantage to six five minutes into the frame. The Beavers responded to head to the fourth in front 57-44.

Oregon State would lead by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter, on its way to the 14-point victory.

The Beavers will head to Pennsylvania on Sunday for a matchup with Villanova.

OSU Athletics