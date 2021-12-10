Oregon State FB: Baylor, Keobounnam, Roberts, Eldridge Recognized By AP

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor and offensive lineman Nous Keobounnam have both been named First-Team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press on Friday. Inside linebacker Avery Roberts and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge have been selected second team.

All four were recognized by the Pac-12’s coaches on Tuesday. Baylor, Roberts and Eldridge were named first time while Keobounnam was selected honorable mention.

Baylor leads the Pac-12 with 1,259 rushing yards this season, adding 13 touchdowns. He has the 17th 1,000-yard rushing season and is looking to become the first OSU player to lead the conference in rushing since Steven Jackson in 2003.

Keobounnam, meanwhile, is part of an offensive line that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week on Oct. 25 and was also a third-team All-Pac-12 honoree by Pro Football Focus.

Roberts leads the Pac-12 with 128 tackles this season, which is tied for the fifth-best single-season mark in program history. He also has 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the year. He was also recognized on Oct. 4 as the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Eldridge has teamed with Keobounnam to help OSU to the Pac-12’s rushing per-game average this season at nearly 218 yards. Like Keobounnam, he was also named the Pac-12’s Offensive Lineman of the Week this year, on Sept. 27. He was also a third-team selection by Pro Football Focus.

Oregon State plays in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air live on ABC and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT.

OSU Athletics

