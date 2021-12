PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, and quarterback Chance Nolan as the trio preview the LA Bowl, talk recruiting in advance of signing day on Wednesday, and much more...

