Oregon State Hosts Four-Star 2022 RB Jaydn Ott

With national signing day just over a week away (Dec. 15th), the Oregon State coaching staff is hard at work trying to put the finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class.

This past weekend, the Beavers made a big move, hosting 2022 four-star running back Jaydn Ott (CA).

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder represents one of the biggest uncommitted names amongst running backs in the class, and given his offer sheet, he's going to be courted heavily down the stretch.

He boasts 17 total offers, with Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, San Jose State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Colorado State, Georgia, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington State in the mix in addition to OSU.

A one-time Oregon & Cal commit, Ott recently re-opened his recruitment in mid-September and has since taken several visits, including Corvallis.

During his senior season at Norco HS in 2021, Ott recorded 1,140 rushing yards (10.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. He also added 154 receiving yards, averaging over 14 yards per catch.

With Damien Martinez already in the fold, if the Beavers were to land Ott, it would be a massive win on the recruiting trail for head coach Jonathan Smith and position coach AJ Steward. Ott is an extremely talented player and there's no question he'd be a fantastic fit within OSU's run-first mentality.

With signing day quickly approaching, stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have continuing coverage of the Beavers' recruitment of Ott...