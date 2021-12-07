Oregon State RB Coach AJ Steward Chosen To AFCA Leadership Institute

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: NSD Player Preview: OL Luka Vincic | Following The Future: Playoff Week 3 | OSU Coaches Hit The Road

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running backs coach AJ Steward has been chosen to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) “35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute,” it was announced on Monday.

The institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures. Topics include leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression and family balance.

Steward, who is in his first season at Oregon, is the lone selection from the Pac-12 Conference.

He has guided the Pac-12’s No. 1 rushing offense this season as the Beavers have averaged nearly 218 yards per game. B.J. Baylor has 1,259 rushing yards on the season, which leads the Pac-12. His season marks the 17th 1,000-yard season in Oregon State history.