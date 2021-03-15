BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB: Sneak Peek At Tennessee

Oregon State MBB: Sneak Peek At Tennessee
With the 12th-seeded Oregon State men's basketball team (17-12) set to take on fifth-seeded Tennessee (18-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a sneak peek at the Volunteers.
No. 5 Seed Tennessee Volunteers (18-8, 10-7 SEC)
Head coach - Rick Barnes - 6th season in Knoxville (123-72) - 34th overall (727-385)
NCAA History - 23rd Appearance All-Time (22-23 overall)
SOS - 51st
NET Ranking - 13th
PPG: 72.5 (139th nationally)
PPG Allowed: 63.2 (23rd)
Last Six Games:
3/13 - Lost To Alabama 73-68 in SEC Tournament Semifinal
3/12 - Win vs Florida 78-66 in SEC Tournament Quarterfinal
3/7 - Win vs Florida 65-44
2/27 - Lost To Auburn 77-72
2/24 - Win vs Vanderbilt 70-58
2/20 - Lost To Kentucky 70-55
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5 Names To WATCH
G Jaden Springer - 6-foot-4, 204-pound Fr. - 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, & 2.9 assists per game
G Keon Johnson - 6-foot-5, 186-pound Fr. - 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, & 2.5 assists
G Victor Bailey - 6-foot-4, 179-pound Jr. - 11 points, two rebounds, & 1.6 assists
F Yves Pons - 6-foot-6, 215-pound Sr. - 8.9 points & 5.4 rebounds
G Santiago Vescovi - 6-foot-3, 188-pound So. - 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, & 3.2 assists
Notable: Senior forward John Fulkerson, who's averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Volunteers, is questionable against Oregon State after suffering facial injuries against Florida. His status will be determined later in the week.
----
