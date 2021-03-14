BeaversEdge - Oregon State Makes Top 10 For Elite 2022 Wide Receiver

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State made the first cut for elite 2022 wide receiver Darrius Clemons on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver picked up his first power five offer from Oregon State in June of 2019 and has blown up ever since, growing his offer sheet to over 30 schools with teams from all conferences in the mix.

As things begin to round out, the four-star playmaker made the decision to narrow things down, and will now focus on Oregon State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona, Stanford, Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan, and USC.

Clemons moved from Portland to Utah for his junior season due to COVID reasons, but is now back in the Beaver state to finish up his high school career. The in-state talent, who is currently ranked the 14th best receiver in the class by Rivals, is one of the highest rated prospects to come out of Oregon in recent years, and obviously one that the staff did a good job identifying early.

No timeframe has been discussed, but Clemons would like to take visits at the end of May if he is allowed.

Join the conversation about Clemons and more on The Dam Board.