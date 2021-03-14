BeaversEdge - WATCH: Wayne Tinkle Talks NCAA Tournament Selection

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle as he talks about being selected as a 12-seed and facing five-seed Tennessee on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

