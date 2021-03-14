 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Wayne Tinkle Talks NCAA Tournament Selection
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 21:03:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Wayne Tinkle Talks NCAA Tournament Selection

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle as he talks about being selected as a 12-seed and facing five-seed Tennessee on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

MORE: Oregon State Earns 12-Seed, Set To Play Tennessee | WBB: Beavers Land No. 4 Prospect In 2022 Timea Gardiner

{{ article.author_name }}