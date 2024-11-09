Oregon State MBB Moves To 2-0 With Win Over Weber State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Staff Picks vs SJSU | Injury Report vs SJSU | Beavers Land JUCO DB | EDGE POD: Talkin' SJSU vs OSU | SJSU vs OSU: EDGE REPORT | WATCH: Defense Previews SJSU | A Closer Look At SJSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Weber State 76-48 Friday evening at Gill Coliseum.

The win marked the 300th career victory for head coach Wayne Tinkle, as the Beavers moved to 2-0 on the season.

Michael Rataj recorded a double-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Parsa Fallah and Nate Kingz posted identical scoring lines, both finishing with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor.

Josiah Lake II set a career-high with 13 points, as he went 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor tallied eight assists and six rebounds on the night, while Liutauras Lelevicius had six points, five rebounds and five assists.

As a team, the Beavers shot 47.5 percent from the floor and held the Wildcats to 33.3 percent shooting. Oregon State out-scored Weber State 38-16 on point sin the paint.

The Oregon State defense was in full force early on, as the Beavers held the Wildcats without a field goal for the first six minute of the contest, jumping out to a 9-2 lead. Oregon State controlled the opening half from there, holding the Wildcats to 27 percent shooting from the floor to head to the break up 31-22.

Fallah led the Beavers with 14 first half points.

The Beavers exploded out of the locker room in the second half, using a 10-0 second-half run to extend the lead to 20. Oregon State followed that up with a 17-2 run to lock down the blowout victory.

The Beavers will be back at Gill Coliseum Tuesday to face Western Oregon at 8 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the Oregon State women's basketball team. The Beaver women will tip off at 5 p.m. that evening, and a ticket for either game will be good for admission to both contests.

OSU Athletics