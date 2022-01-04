Oregon State MBB: Glenn Taylor Jr. Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State forward Glenn Taylor Jr. was named the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, Commissioner George Kliavkoff announced Monday.

Taylor Jr., a native of Las Vegas, had five points, two rebounds, and a steal in the Beavers’ 88-76 win over Utah. Both of his baskets -- a 3-pointer and left-handed layup -- came in the second half.

The Pac-12 Conference started awarding a Freshman of the Week prior to the 2019-20 season. Taylor Jr. is the first Oregon State player to receive the recognition.

With OSU's most-recent contest against Sacramento State (Jan. 3rd) postponed due to COVID issues within the program, the Beavers' next scheduled contest is a home matchup with Oregon on Saturday...