Ryan Gorton Named Oregon State Baseball Director Of Operations

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State, announced Monday that Ryan Gorton has been appointed the program’s Director of Operations.

“Our Beaver Family is excited to bring Ryan back to Corvallis,” Canham said. “His work ethic, attention to detail and loyalty are second to none. Ryan is ready to help the family be champions in all that we do.”

Gorton returns to Oregon State after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Linn-Benton Community College. He served on LBCC’s staff after a two-year stint as an undergraduate assistant coach with the Beavers, from 2018 to 2019.

Gorton played in the Oakland Athletics organization for four years after being selected in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He began his professional career as a position player before moving to the mound, where he went 2-2 with a 4.59 ERA in 23 appearances.

The Tigard, Ore., native lettered four seasons for the Beavers, from 2009 to 2012. He appeared in 61 games as a position player, batting .281 with five doubles and 21 runs batted in. He also pitched in 46 games, making six starts, and posted a 6-3 record and 4.41 ERA.

OSU Athletics