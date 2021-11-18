Oregon State MBB: Beavers Set To Host Samford
With the Oregon State basketball team (1-2) set to host Samford (2-1) at Gill Coliseum on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Samford (2-1) vs Oregon State (1-2)
6 p.m.
Pac-12 Networks (Rich Burk and Lamar Hurd)
Gill Coliseum
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Maurice Calloo has led the team in scoring in two of the three games; he led the team in scoring in two of the 33 games last season.
- Jarod Lucas has made multiple 3-pointers in 13 straight games dating back to last season; it’s the second-longest streak in Oregon State history, trailing only Chris Stephens (21) ...
- Warith Alatishe has dished out multiple assists in nine straight games dating back to last season ...
- Rodrigue Andela scored 10 points at Tulsa; it’s the second time in his career he’s scored in double figures ...
- Gianni Hunt has tied a career-high with six rebounds twice this season; he grabbed six boards one time in his first 62 career games ...
- Calloo (9-for-10) and Lucas (5-for-6) are a combined 14-for-16 (87.5%) from the free-throw line; the rest of the team is a combined 12-for-35 (34.3%) ...
- Wayne Tinkle (114) needs one win to tie Bob Hager (115) for the third-most victories in Oregon State men’s basketball history; he would trail only Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers Slats Gill (599) and Ralph Miller (359).
vs SAMFORD
- Oregon State and Samford are meeting for the second time with the Beavers leading the series 1-0.
- The Beavers won the first meeting, 87-66, on Dec. 21, 1974 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Charlie Neal led the Beavers with a game-high 23 points, while George Tucker added 18 points and Lonnie Shelton posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Karl Hill scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs.
----
