Oregon State MBB: Beavers Set To Host Samford

With the Oregon State basketball team (1-2) set to host Samford (2-1) at Gill Coliseum on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup...

- Maurice Calloo has led the team in scoring in two of the three games; he led the team in scoring in two of the 33 games last season.

- Jarod Lucas has made multiple 3-pointers in 13 straight games dating back to last season; it’s the second-longest streak in Oregon State history, trailing only Chris Stephens (21) ...

- Warith Alatishe has dished out multiple assists in nine straight games dating back to last season ...

- Rodrigue Andela scored 10 points at Tulsa; it’s the second time in his career he’s scored in double figures ...

- Gianni Hunt has tied a career-high with six rebounds twice this season; he grabbed six boards one time in his first 62 career games ...

- Calloo (9-for-10) and Lucas (5-for-6) are a combined 14-for-16 (87.5%) from the free-throw line; the rest of the team is a combined 12-for-35 (34.3%) ...

- Wayne Tinkle (114) needs one win to tie Bob Hager (115) for the third-most victories in Oregon State men’s basketball history; he would trail only Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers Slats Gill (599) and Ralph Miller (359).