Oregon State loses commitment from 2025 TE Baron Naone
The Oregon State Beavers have lost a commitment from 2025 TE Baron Naone, an in-state legacy prospect. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect out of West Linn originally committed to the Beavers in October before backing off that commitment Thursday night.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank Oregon State football for believing in me," Naone said in a statement in on Twitter. "and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. At this time, I feel it is best for me to open my recruitment and commit from Oregon State."
"Thank you Beaver Nation for the love and support for not just myself but also my family. I wish all the best for this program and Beaver nation."
Naone also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, and Washington.
